The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) face the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. This clash will start at 5:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tarleton State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Lue Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Devon Barnes: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Barnes: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 254th 70.8 Points Scored 69.4 267th 148th 68.4 Points Allowed 71.0 202nd 271st 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 281st 108th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 173rd 325th 5.0 3pt Made 4.2 347th 281st 11.2 Assists 10.2 323rd 302nd 14.2 Turnovers 11.0 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.