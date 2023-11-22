Texas Tech vs. Villanova: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) will look to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena, airing at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Texas Tech matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-2.5)
|130.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-2.5)
|130.5
|-137
|+114
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Tech compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Raiders were 7-5 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Villanova covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Wildcats games hit the over.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
