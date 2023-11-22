How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Vaqueros give up (73.3).
- Oral Roberts is 3-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.
- UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 83.4 points.
- The Vaqueros record 17.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (77.0).
- The Vaqueros are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (43.7%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida International
|L 65-64
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 66-63
|Strahan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-57
|McDermott Center
|11/22/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
