Two streaking squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, victors in five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners have shot at a 54.5% rate from the field this season, 17.6 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
  • UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Miners rank 150th.
  • The Miners put up an average of 95.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 69.3 the Braves give up to opponents.
  • UTEP is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTEP put up more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
  • The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UTEP made more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 UCSB W 89-76 Don Haskins Center
11/17/2023 Austin Peay W 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/21/2023 Cal W 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.