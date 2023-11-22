How to Watch UTEP vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, victors in five in a row.
UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners have shot at a 54.5% rate from the field this season, 17.6 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
- UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
- The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Miners rank 150th.
- The Miners put up an average of 95.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 69.3 the Braves give up to opponents.
- UTEP is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTEP put up more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
- The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, UTEP made more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|UCSB
|W 89-76
|Don Haskins Center
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|W 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
