UTEP vs. Bradley November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (5-0) will meet the Bradley Braves (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zid Powell: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 11 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UTEP vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
