The UTEP Miners (5-0) will meet the Bradley Braves (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Zid Powell: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK Calvin Solomon: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Otis Frazier III: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Jones: 11 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 70.7 198th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 33 101st 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 268th 12 Assists 13.3 157th 350th 15 Turnovers 11.1 104th

