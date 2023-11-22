WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots versus the Cal Baptist Lancers is one of five games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a WAC team on the court.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at New Hampshire Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Cal Baptist Lancers
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Washington Eagles at Tarleton State Texans
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Texas Southern Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
