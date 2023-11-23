When Jake Ferguson hits the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has racked up 386 yards on 39 receptions with four TDs, averaging 38.6 yards per game.

Ferguson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0

