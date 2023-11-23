Michael Gallup did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Gallup's stats below.

Heading into Week 12, Gallup has 27 receptions for 344 yards -- 12.7 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Michael Gallup Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cowboys this week: CeeDee Lamb (LP/ankle): 74 Rec; 1013 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gallup 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 27 344 101 1 12.7

Gallup Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0

