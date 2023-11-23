The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) clash in the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23. The Rebels are heavy favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 55.5 -450 +340
FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 55.5 -500 +375

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
  • The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Mississippi State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.
  • The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
Mississippi State
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

