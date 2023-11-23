How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents made.
- Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 278th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were only 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).
- Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Last season, Penn State had an 18-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- When Penn State allowed fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Aggies played better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip on the road.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.4.
- The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.
- At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 83-53
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.