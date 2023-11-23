The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).

Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 278th.

Last year, the Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

When Texas A&M scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

When Penn State gave up fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M played worse at home last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip in away games.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.4.

At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).

Penn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule