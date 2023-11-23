Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Texas A&M shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
  • When Texas A&M totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
  • Defensively the Aggies were better at home last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.
  • In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

