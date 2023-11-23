The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0), who have won four straight as well. The Aggies are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -7.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies were 22-11-0 against the spread last year.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year, Texas A&M had a record of 9-1 (90%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Penn State covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, the Nittany Lions won two of their four games when they were an underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Penn State has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 17 51.5% 72.8 145 66.5 134.7 138.8 Penn State 18 56.2% 72.2 145 68.2 134.7 137.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

When Texas A&M scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Penn State went 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 66.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-11-0 7-3 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-1 18-14-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.