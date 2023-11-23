Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas A&M
|-6.5
|136.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats
- Of Texas A&M's 33 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 17 times.
- Texas A&M games had an average of 139.3 points last season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this game.
- Texas A&M covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread last season.
- Texas A&M went 22-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 84.6% of those games).
- The Aggies had a record of 10-1 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (90.9%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Texas A&M a 75.0% chance to win.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|17
|51.5%
|72.8
|145
|66.5
|134.7
|138.8
|Penn State
|18
|56.2%
|72.2
|145
|68.2
|134.7
|137.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Aggies scored 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
- When Texas A&M totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|22-11-0
|9-4
|15-18-0
|Penn State
|20-12-0
|3-1
|18-14-0
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas A&M
|Penn State
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.9
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.4
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.