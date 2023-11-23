Thursday's game between the Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Texas to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Longhorns enter this game on the heels of a 96-44 win against Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Texas vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, Arizona State 62

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +555 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allowed 57.4 per contest (28th in college basketball).

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Texas scored 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.9 PPG).

The Longhorns scored 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 71.9 points per contest.

Defensively Texas was better in home games last season, ceding 54.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 away from home.

