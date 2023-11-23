Thursday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) squaring off at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

The game has no set line.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Northern Iowa 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-9.0)

Texas Tech (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Texas Tech Performance Insights

Texas Tech put up 73.3 points per game and gave up 69 last year, ranking them 136th in the country offensively and 141st defensively.

On the boards, the Red Raiders were 114th in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) last season. They were 87th in rebounds conceded (29.7 per game).

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 186th in the country in assists with 12.9 per game.

Last year, the Red Raiders were 200th in the country in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Defensively, Texas Tech was 287th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.1 last year. It was 96th in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.4%.

Texas Tech attempted 36.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of Texas Tech's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

