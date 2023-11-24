The Baylor Bears (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Florida Betting Trends

Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bears' four games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

In the Gators' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Baylor is 15th-best in the country. It is far below that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, Baylor has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

