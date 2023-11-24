Baylor vs. Florida November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (5-0) play the Florida Gators (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN.
Baylor vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
Baylor vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|40th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|89.6
|14th
|182nd
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|164th
|28th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|37.4
|70th
|7th
|14.2
|Off. Rebounds
|14.2
|7th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|46th
|17.2
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|243rd
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.0
|177th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
