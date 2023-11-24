How to Watch the Baylor vs. McNeese Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears give up (67.0).
- McNeese has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
- Baylor's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Bears record 83.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 78.2 the Cowgirls allow.
- Baylor has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.
- McNeese has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 50.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls give up.
- The Cowgirls make 40.5% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah
|W 84-77
|Ferrell Center
|11/19/2023
|Harvard
|W 81-71
|Ferrell Center
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
