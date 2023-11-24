We have an exciting high school matchup -- A&M Consolidated vs. Cedar Park High School -- in College Station, TX on Friday, November 24, starting at 5:00 PM CT.

Cedar Park vs. A&M Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Granger High School at Chilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

