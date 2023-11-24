Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Collin County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mineral Wells, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Texas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Longview , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Crowley High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.