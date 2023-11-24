There is an intriguing high school clash -- La Vernia High School vs. Davenport High School -- in San Antonio, TX on Friday, November 24, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Davenport vs. La Vernia Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilson County Games This Week

Poth High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24

6:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24

3:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School