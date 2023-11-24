Richland High School will host Forney High School at 6:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Forney vs. Richland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Birdville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

