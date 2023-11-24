Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hays County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wimberley High School at Ingleside High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.