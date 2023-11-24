Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hightower High School vs. C E King High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
C E King High School will host Hightower High School on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 AM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hightower vs. C E King Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT
- Location: Houston, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Randle High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kilgore High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
