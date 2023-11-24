The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Montana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Houston shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 145th.

The Cougars put up 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies give up (69.3).

Houston has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 69.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston scored 77.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 60.9 in away games.

At home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in away games (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule