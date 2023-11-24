Houston vs. Montana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) are heavily favored (-25.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 131.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston vs. Montana Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-25.5
|131.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games have gone over 131.5 points twice this season (over six outings).
- Houston's contests this year have an average point total of 125.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cougars' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.
- Montana's .667 ATS win percentage (2-1-0 ATS record) is higher than Houston's .500 mark (3-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
Houston vs. Montana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|20
|58.8%
|74.9
|144.2
|57.5
|125.7
|134.4
|Montana
|18
|64.3%
|69.3
|144.2
|68.2
|125.7
|135.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The Cougars score 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies allow (69.3).
- Houston has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 69.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston vs. Montana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-17-0
|4-0
|16-18-0
|Montana
|13-15-0
|0-0
|13-15-0
Houston vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Montana
|16-2
|Home Record
|9-4
|11-0
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.