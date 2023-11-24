The Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic is one of 10 strong options on today's NBA slate.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 10-5

10-5 BOS Record: 12-3

12-3 ORL Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (fifth) BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Paolo Banchero (19.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.3 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -4.5

BOS -4.5 BOS Odds to Win: -210

-210 ORL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 223.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Phoenix Suns

The Suns travel to face the Grizzlies on Friday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 3-11

3-11 PHO Record: 9-6

9-6 MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (17th)

107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (17th) PHO Stats: 117.7 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Desmond Bane (25.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.7 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -6.5

PHO -6.5 PHO Odds to Win: -275

-275 MEM Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 223.5 points

The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 8-6

8-6 MIA Record: 10-5

10-5 NY Stats: 110.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)

110.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first) MIA Stats: 111.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Julius Randle (19.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.3 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -5.5

NY -5.5 NY Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIA Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 211.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 7-8

7-8 CHI Record: 5-11

5-11 TOR Stats: 112.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (15th)

112.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (15th) CHI Stats: 106.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -4.5

TOR -4.5 TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 CHI Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 217.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards take to the home court of the Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 10-5

10-5 WAS Record: 2-12

2-12 MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (23rd) WAS Stats: 115.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -13.5

MIL -13.5 MIL Odds to Win: -1000

-1000 WAS Odds to Win: +625

+625 Total: 246.5 points

The Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets go on the road to face the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 7-6

7-6 DEN Record: 10-5

10-5 HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)

110.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first) DEN Stats: 113.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 5.5 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.5 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -155

-155 HOU Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 216.5 points

The Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hit the road the Pacers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 8-6

8-6 DET Record: 2-13

2-13 IND Stats: 128.3 PPG (first in NBA), 126.4 Opp. PPG (30th)

128.3 PPG (first in NBA), 126.4 Opp. PPG (30th) DET Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (25.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 12.3 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -8.5

IND -8.5 IND Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 249.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull of an away win at the Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-CA

BSN and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 11-3

11-3 SAC Record: 8-6

8-6 MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)

113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first) SAC Stats: 114.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Anthony Edwards (26.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (20.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -3.5

MIN -3.5 MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 SAC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 230.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs travel to face the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 7-9

7-9 SA Record: 3-12

3-12 GS Stats: 113.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (18th)

113.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (18th) SA Stats: 109.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.8 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -10.5

GS -10.5 GS Odds to Win: -500

-500 SA Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 233.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 6-7

6-7 NO Record: 8-7

8-7 LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth) NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG) NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (13.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -5.5

LAC -5.5 LAC Odds to Win: -225

-225 NO Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 223.5 points

