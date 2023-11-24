Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are listed below, with 15 games on the NHL calendar Friday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 17 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score
Bruins vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 18 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 18 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +100 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 17 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 18 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +110 to score
Capitals vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 16 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +115 to score
Canadiens vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 19 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score
Devils vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 12 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score
Wild vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 17 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +120 to score
Oilers vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- McDavid's stats: 6 goals in 16 games
