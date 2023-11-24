Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Parker County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Brock High School at Clyde High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Brownwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
