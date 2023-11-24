Lake Creek High School is hosting Port Neches-Groves High School at 4:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Port Neches vs. Lake Creek Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Borden County High School at Westbrook High School