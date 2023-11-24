Friday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) and the Rice Owls (1-4) at Dollar Loan Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-68 and heavily favors UC Irvine to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:15 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Rice vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 84, Rice 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-15.8)

UC Irvine (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

UC Irvine's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, and Rice's is 1-3-0. The Anteaters have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 158th in college basketball, while giving up 83.8 per outing, 344th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential.

Rice grabs 31.4 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of its opponents.

Rice hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.2 on average.

Rice forces 10.8 turnovers per game (275th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (132nd in college basketball).

