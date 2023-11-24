Spain versus Germany in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match is a game to catch on a Friday soccer slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs Germany

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:18 AM ET

3:18 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Argentina

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:48 AM ET

6:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Pyramids FC vs Mazembe

League: CAF Champions League Soccer

CAF Champions League Soccer Game Time: 10:50 AM ET

10:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs FC Nouadhibou

League: CAF Champions League Soccer

CAF Champions League Soccer Game Time: 10:50 AM ET

10:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Okhdood

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: CR Belouizdad vs Young Africans FC

League: CAF Champions League Soccer

CAF Champions League Soccer Game Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Peñarol vs Plaza Colonia

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

