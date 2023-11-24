High school football is happening this week in Tarrant County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Crowley High School at Prosper High School