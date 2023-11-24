The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Oklahoma ranks 30th in scoring defense this season (20.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 40.8 points per game. TCU's defense ranks 88th in the FBS with 390.3 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by piling up 461.4 total yards per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

TCU vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

TCU Oklahoma 461.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.9 (8th) 390.3 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.4 (66th) 152.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.2 (39th) 309.3 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (7th) 18 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 10 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (2nd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover has racked up 1,866 yards on 63.9% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has run the ball 202 times for 1,059 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chandler Morris has collected 249 yards (on 45 carries) with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams leads his squad with 525 receiving yards on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has put together a 502-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 66 targets.

Jared Wiley has racked up 490 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,260 yards (296.4 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 69.9% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 337 rushing yards on 86 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Gavin Sawchuk has 480 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has piled up 467 yards on 90 carries, scoring six times.

Drake Stoops' 755 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has collected 66 catches and nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has put together a 630-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes on 61 targets.

Nic Anderson's 27 catches are good enough for 628 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.