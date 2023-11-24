The Long Island Sharks (0-1) play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th 271st 73.2 Points Allowed 80 355th 54th 34 Rebounds 31 233rd 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 35th 15.3 Assists 14.5 75th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 15.9 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.