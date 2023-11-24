How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.
- The 78.6 points per game the Aggies put up are 12.1 more points than the Owls give up (66.5).
- When Texas A&M scores more than 66.5 points, it is 5-0.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
- Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.
- The Owls averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies gave up to opponents (66.5).
- Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67).
- When playing at home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged away (75.9).
- At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
- Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer treys on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (37.7%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
