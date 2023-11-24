The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPNU.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

The Red Raiders are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 128th.

The Red Raiders score an average of 68.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 away.

The Red Raiders gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas Tech sunk fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (35.3%) too.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule