UTSA vs. Jacksonville State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-144
|+118
UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- UTSA has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Jacksonville State has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Gamecocks have gone over the point total just once this season.
UTSA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- While our computer ranking puts UTSA 339th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 75th.
- The implied probability of UTSA winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
