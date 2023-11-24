A pair of AAC teams meet when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Yulman Stadium

UTSA vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

UTSA vs. Tulane Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Green Wave have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

