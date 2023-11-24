The Fresno State Bulldogs versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes is one of two games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has a WAC team on the court.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Fresno State Bulldogs at Grand Canyon Antelopes 4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Illinois State Redbirds 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

