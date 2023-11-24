WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes is one of two games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has a WAC team on the court.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Grand Canyon Antelopes
|4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Illinois State Redbirds
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
