The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -11.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has hit the over in nine of its 15 games with a set total (60%).

The Warriors' ATS record is 5-11-0 this season.

Golden State has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.

Golden State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -600.

The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 11 of the Spurs' 15 games with a set total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 5-10-0 this season.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 19% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 0 0% 113.9 223.6 114.1 237.2 226.4 Spurs 0 0% 109.7 223.6 123.1 237.2 229.2

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have two wins against the spread, and are 2-8 overall, in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering zero times in eight home games, and five times in eight road games.

The Warriors average 113.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs give up.

Golden State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have gone over the total seven times.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .333. It is 3-6-0 ATS on its home court and 2-4-0 on the road.

The Spurs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow (114.1).

When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Warriors and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 5-11 0-0 9-7 Spurs 5-10 0-0 11-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors vs. Spurs Point Insights

Warriors Spurs 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.