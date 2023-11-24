The Week 13 college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Memphis vs. Temple

Week 13 AAC Results

Memphis 45 Temple 21

Pregame Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Pregame Total: 65

Memphis Leaders

Passing: Seth Henigan (18-for-28, 250 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Seth Henigan (18-for-28, 250 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Blake Watson (15 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Blake Watson (15 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Joe Scates (8 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Leaders

Passing: E.J. Warner (27-for-48, 330 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

E.J. Warner (27-for-48, 330 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Darvon Hubbard (10 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Darvon Hubbard (10 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Amad Anderson Jr. (8 TAR, 7 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Temple Memphis 465 Total Yards 440 330 Passing Yards 250 135 Rushing Yards 190 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 AAC Games

Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: SMU (-19.5)

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-19.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Rice Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: Rice (-4)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: East Carolina (-3)

UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Apogee Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Favorite: North Texas (-2)

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 25

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Favorite: South Florida (-6.5)

