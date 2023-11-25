The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

West Virginia ranks 32nd in total offense (430.8 yards per game) and 83rd in total defense (388.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Baylor has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 412.5 total yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, regstering 381.8 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Baylor West Virginia 381.8 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.8 (37th) 412.5 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.8 (75th) 114.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (5th) 267.4 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.9 (96th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has put up 2,188 passing yards, or 198.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 115 times for 494 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 322 yards across 74 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin paces his team with 623 receiving yards on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has racked up 529 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has racked up 401 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has compiled 1,909 yards (173.5 ypg) on 119-of-229 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 775 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 80 times for 659 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 501 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Preston Fox's 23 receptions have turned into 317 yards and two touchdowns.

