Big 12 action features the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) facing off against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Baylor vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

