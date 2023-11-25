Oddsmakers heavily favor the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium. West Virginia is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 for the game.

West Virginia ranks 40th in scoring offense (31.4 points per game) and 79th in scoring defense (27.2 points allowed per game) this season. Baylor's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 412.5 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 68th with 381.8 total yards per contest.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -10.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Baylor Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bears are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 364.0 yards per game (-63-worst in college football) and giving up 449.3 (12th-worst).

The Bears are scoring 22.0 points per game in their past three games (-40-worst in college football), and conceding 42.0 per game (-115-worst).

Baylor is gaining 236.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (97th in the country), and giving up 311.7 per game (-115-worst).

The Bears are gaining 127.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-38-worst in college football), and conceding 137.7 per game (25th-worst).

The Bears have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In Baylor's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's ATS record is 3-7-0 this year.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Five of Baylor's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Baylor has been an underdog in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Baylor has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has thrown for 2,188 yards (198.9 yards per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 494 yards, or 44.9 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has piled up 322 yards (on 74 carries) with five touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 623 (56.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 71 times and has four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has caught 31 passes and compiled 529 receiving yards (48.1 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 25 catches (on 53 targets) have netted him 401 yards (36.5 ypg).

Matt Jones, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 4.0 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 64 tackles.

Caden Jenkins leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

