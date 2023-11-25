Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Cedar Hill High School vs. Tomball High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Cedar Hill High School is away from home versus Tomball High School at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 25.
Cedar Hill vs. Tomball Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Waco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baytown Christian Academy at St. Joseph Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
