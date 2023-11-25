Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Dallas County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bryan Adams High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowlett High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
