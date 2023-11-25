How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- New Orleans vs North Dakota (1:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Lamar vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners have averaged.
- Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners sit at 105th.
- The Cardinals' 79.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 82.7 the Roadrunners allow.
- When it scores more than 82.7 points, Incarnate Word is 2-0.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
