Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) take on the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Clippers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 119.1 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Clippers outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 109.6 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.

The teams average 234.1 points per game combined, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Dallas is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 30.5 -120 30.5 Kyrie Irving 25.5 -115 24.3

Mavericks and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.